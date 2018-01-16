No snow day for state workers as kids takeover Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the most treacherous places in Nashville on a snowy, icy day like Tuesday is around Tennessee’s Capitol Hill, but that did not bother state employees who had to work.

Thousands of them got the word Tuesday early that they needed to head into state offices. State business needed to be done.

That was good news for Ben Bosse, who was looking for the Department of Revenue after a trip from Florida.

“I need to close a business,” he told News 2 while looking for an entrance into the state building. “It was 76 degrees when I left, but I expected this since I grew up here.”

Across the slippery Legislative Plaza, the driver’s license center in the Tennessee Tower did not have a normal day.

Many days there are long lines, especially at lunch. But on Tuesday, with the ice and snow outside, no more than one or two customers were inside.

Unlike some times, Capitol Hill can be a really fun place, especially it’s backside. For much of the day, kids and adults sledded down one of the steepest and longest grass inclines in Nashville. Some of the adults joked its one of the best uses ever of state property.