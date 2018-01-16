Man found dead in wooded area of Lawrence County; Investigation underway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Lawrence County are investigating after a man’s body was found in the woods.

Dustin Sanker, 37, was discovered off Long Brand Road on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said he lives in the Madison area of Nashville but is a native of Lawrence County. He’s known to spend a considerable amount of time there.

Sanker’s body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.