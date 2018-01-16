Heavy snow accumulating as road crews tackle highways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Road crews are salting and plowing interstate highways and shifting more resources to Northern Davidson County as heavy snow continues to fall in most areas.

Some areas are seeing impressive amounts of snow. Emergency managers, police and road crews report snow totals so far:

Dover: 7 inches of snow

Trigg County: 7 inches

Hopkinsville: 6 inches

Stewart County: 4 – 6 inches

Montgomery County: 4 inches

Houston County: 3 – 5 inches

Camden: 3 inches

Robertson County: 2 – 3 inches

Dickson: 2 inches

Portland: 2 inches

Wilson County: 1 inch

Hickman County: 1 inch

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports interstates and ramps are open at this time. Here’s an update on roads:

I-24 in Montgomery, Robertson and Cheatham counties have heavy snow falling. Both lanes open.

I-24 in Rutherford County: Snow accumulating but traffic is flowing well.

I-65 in Robertson County: Plows are working to clear second lane.

I-65 in Marshall County: One late clear and one lane white with traffic flowing close to speed limit.

I-65 in Rutherford County: Snow accumulating but traffic is still flowing well.

I-40: Accumulating snow. Crews are salting and plowing.

I-840: Accumulating snow. Crews salting and plowing.

Cheatham, Dickson, Humphreys, Hickman, Maury: Accumulating snow. Crews are salting and plowing

Lawrenceburg and Lewis: Heavy snow is falling. Crews are plowing and salting.

