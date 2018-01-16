Greyhound bus in multi-truck crash in Kentucky, multiple injuries

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Greyhound bus, 4 trucks and 2 passenger cars crashed Tuesday morning on I-65 in Bonnieville, just south of Elizabethtown in Hart County, Kentucky.

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals with mostly minor injuries, according to Kentucky State police. One person is in serious condition with possible head trauma.

All lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are closed indefinitely because of the wreck. Traffic is being diverted to US 31W at the Bonnieville exit, getting back on the highway at Munfordville.

State police are warning drivers to slow down, especially near the accident scene where traffic congestion is heavy.