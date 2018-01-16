Glencliff High School student dies after shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old student at Glencliff High School died of his injuries Tuesday after police say he was shot in the head earlier this week.

According to a press release, Jose Gutierrez was injured while sitting in a car in South Nashville at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Metro police said the teenager was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with another female friend about 15 minutes later. A male and two females were still inside the car and drove away.

Metro Schools released the following statement regarding Jose’s death:

Metro Schools’ staff, teachers and students are deeply saddened to learn the victim of a tragic accident in Nashville was one of our tenth-grade students at Glencliff High School. The bright young man had a promising future and will be missed by everyone who knew him at Glencliff. Principal Cliff Wilson said the student had no behavior incidents at school and was a member of the soccer team. We will have counselors available to students at the school when we resume classes and as needed. The entire Metro Schools’ community extends our sympathy to his family and all who loved him during this heartbreaking time.

Detectives have been told that someone in the car was mishandling a pistol when it went off, striking Jose, but that account is not yet corroborated, as the male and two females in the car have not been located.

Anyone knowing the identities of the young persons in the vehicle and/or their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Information can also be provided on the web at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.