Delanie Walker headed to Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans tight end Delanie Walker is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped out Tuesday.

Walker led the Titans with 74 receptions for 807 yards in 2017. He also scored 3 touchdowns in a season that saw him constantly double and triple-teamed by opponents.

The Titans already had three other players headed for Orlando when defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and punter Brett Kern were all named Pro Bowl starters.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.