Amid snow troubles, local Jeep club springs into action to help others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local club full of Jeep enthusiasts might have started as a fun way to connect with others—but it’s become much more.

Topless in Tennessee is known to get out and help when weather hits, and that’s exactly what they did on Tuesday.

Some members of the group, which is about 3,800 people strong, were helping other drivers after they became stuck or slid in the snow.

“We like to help people. Big kids with big toys,” said the club’s president, Paul McCalister. “We like to use the winches and air compressors to help people. Makes us feel good, and that is why this club has grown, because people want to be a part of a club doing so much more than what it was intended to do in the first place.”

The club’s work and purpose to help people has spread through Facebook and Zello, an app that’s like a walkie talkie.

They’re now prepared to respond almost anywhere to lend a four-by-four helping hand.

“We have guys in Clarksville, been up since Friday when they got hit. They’ve been rescuing people non-stop. They go home and take a nap and right back out again trying to help people,” McCalister told News 2.

