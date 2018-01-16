2 teenage girls missing after running away in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are hoping the public can help find two teenage girls who ran away from home in Robertson County.

The sheriff’s office said they disappeared the night of Jan. 11 after leaving their home on Highway 76 just outside of Springfield.

“At this time, we do not believe the children to be in imminent danger,” a press release states.

The girls are Brooke and Kayla Ward, ages 14 and 17. Both are 5 feet 5 inches tall and weigh around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Tip Line at 615-382-6600.