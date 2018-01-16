2 men arrested in Hermitage bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’ve arrested two men in a recent bank robbery in Hermitage.

The robbery took place last Thursday morning at the Regions Bank on Lebanon Pike.

Police said the suspect gave the teller a demand note and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Two men have since been arrested. Metro police identified them as William Bryant, 26, and Michael Womack, 34.

Their arrest came after a detective reportedly spotted their pick-up truck at a pawnshop on the Davidson-Wilson County line.