Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of plunging temperatures, snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

An arctic front to the north moves in during the overnight hours on Monday, ushering in the coldest air of 2018, with snow on the back side. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

For this round of winter weather, no ice is expected at all. However, travel conditions go down in a hurry late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Periods of light snow breakout late tonight around southern Kentucky by the Tennessee River, then spread over to the I-65 corridor and plateau Tuesday morning.

With such cold air in place, a light, fluffy snow is anticipated and could blow around easily further reducing the visibility.

Snow wraps up Tuesday afternoon to evening with an even 1-2 inches across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

From here, extreme cold is the focus with low temperatures in the single digits Tuesday night. Plus, wind chill values below zero. Overall, prepare for tough travel and harsh cold.

