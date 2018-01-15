Titans, head coach Mike Mularkey agree to part ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Mularkey mutually agreed to part ways Monday morning, according to the team.

A press conference is expected later Monday at Saint Thomas Sports Park with Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Monday morning:

“I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization. He took over our team during a low moment and together with Jon built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community. In fact, we did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success. It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field. Jon will begin the search immediately to identify that person.”

Mularkey was named head coach of the Titans in January 2016. He served as interim coach for the final five games of the 2015 season.

The Titans finished the 2017 season 9-7 losing in the AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday to the Patriots.

The team will now search for its fourth head coach in 10 years.

The Titans finished second in the AFC South in 2017, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

