TDOT watching roads ahead of Monday night snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be monitoring roadways Monday ahead of another round of winter weather.

Winter weather is expected across much of the state and southern Kentucky beginning Monday night.

“Right now, there is a lot of salt leftover on many roads, so we may not need to do full scale brining efforts Monday if the forecast continues to call for snow. Supervisors will be out today checking on the road conditions to see what is needed in what areas if there is more snow Monday night,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

TDOT crews will begin preparing for the possible snow event later Monday evening.

Road crews in Kentucky as also preparing for more snow as they continue to work on the icy mess left behind from Friday’s storm.

Kentucky transportation officials sent out an update, which said interstates, parkways and highways are clear while secondary highways remain slick.

One issue is snow and ice thawing and refreezing, leaving inches of ice on some roads.

Before Friday’s winter weather, the department said it has over 229,000 tons of salt and more than 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready for use.

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges.

During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, click here to visit the TDOT website.

