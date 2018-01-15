‘Stay home’: Clarksville police warn ahead of snowfall

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to see them all from the News 2 app.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville are asking residents to stay home before the temperature drops and more snow comes down.

It began snowing lightly around 3 p.m. but it’s expected pick up as a snow system moves through the region Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

There is concern that driving could be dangerous as road conditions worsen through the night.

“The best recommendation I can say to you—stay home! If you don’t need to be out, don’t be out being the looky-loo. Stay home, keep off the roads,” said Jim Knoll, police spokesman.

TDOT officials told News 2 their plan for the northwest counties is to clear off the existing snow and ice from the roads, and then put down brine before the temperatures drop Monday night.

Schools have already cancelled for Tuesday. Visit wkrn.com/closings for an updated list.

Clarksville City Government offices will open at 10 a.m. City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential city services will continue.

—-

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.