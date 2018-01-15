Spectacular sunset: The calm before the storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People across Middle Tennessee saw a breathtaking sunset Monday evening.

You can thank the approaching storm system for the spectacular display.

High Cirrostratus clouds are leading the way. They are thin clouds composed of ice crystals.

According to Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, they scatter the light. In this case, the blue and purple light waves got scattered out first.

The longest light waves stuck around to show off stunning reds and oranges.

Click here to see more photos of the sunset in our latest weather slideshow.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN, Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit them through the WKRN news and weather apps. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.