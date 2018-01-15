Police search for driver after woman hit on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Madison Saturday night and authorities are searching for the driver.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive.

Metro police said a 45-year-old woman was walking southbound toward a bus stop on the right shoulder when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.