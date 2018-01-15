Police: Man shot while inside car at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot early Monday evening while sitting in a parking lot, and police are now investigating.

Metro police told News 2 they were called about a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hanover Ridge Apartments in Antioch.

The victim reportedly told officers he was sitting in his car when a black man confronted him with a gun. He was shot once in the buttocks and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect left the area in an older maroon Cadillac.

The motive remains under investigation. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.