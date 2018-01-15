Police investigate stabbing, fire at Antioch townhome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed before an Antioch townhome caught fire late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monroe Crossing.

Metro police said a man who lives at the townhome was stabbed by an acquaintance during an argument.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s house for help. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the upstairs of the victim’s residence on fire.

He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a stab wound to his shoulder. He is expected to be OK.

The home is not inhabitable due to the damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other residents of the townhomes were displaced.

The suspect, who police say is a friend of the victim’s grandson, is still at large.

No additional information was released.