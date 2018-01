A second round of snow pushed through the mid-state region on January 15, 2018–and the sunset beforehand was stunning! Take a look at our photos sent by News 2 viewers below. Click here to see them from the News 2 app.

New round of snow hits Tennessee, Kentucky View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Trigg County, Kentucky, near Exit 65 off Interstate 24 (Courtesy: iReport2) Cadiz, Kentucky (Courtesy: Kim Brown) Chandler and Pappie built a snowman in Springfield, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Pollie Armstrong) Cadiz, Kentucky (Courtesy: Kim Brown) Xavier and Alyssa in White House (Courtesy: Dawn Ragsdale) Stunning sunset before the storm, Columbia, Tenn. (Courtesy: Kellye Murphy) Sunset in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Courtesy: Dixie Lee Selby Whitley) Dickson, Tennessee (Courtesy: Lyd Nixon) Lieper's Fork (Courtesy: Salena Shaquur) Sunset in Theta, Tennesee (Courtesy: Laura Flowers) (Courtesy: Amy) (Courtesy: Jenise Nelson)