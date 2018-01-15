Pedestrian killed along I-24 West in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night along Interstate 24 in Antioch.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

According to Metro police, Marlon Soliz-Hernandez, of Thunderbird Drive, was stopped for unknown reasons on the right shoulder and exited a Toyota pickup truck.

Soliz-Hernandez was either sitting or lying down in the far right lane of I-24 West when he was hit by a 2006 Chevy Cobalt.

The driver told police she did not see Soliz-Hernandez prior to the crash. No chargers are expected to be filed.

Metro police reported toxicology testing on a blood sample Soliz-Hernandez will be performed by the medical examiner.

No additional information was released.