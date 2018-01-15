Nashville mayor looks to move transit plan into reality during 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The new year brings new challenges for Nashville, especially as the city and surrounding areas continue to grow.

Mayor Megan Barry sat down with News 2 to talk about what she thinks the big story of 2018 will be, and you guessed it. It’s transit.

May 1 is a date Mayor Barry has circled, highlighted, and bolded on her calendar.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time. It pre-dates me coming into the seat,” she said.

It’s the day Nashville will decide if we will “move” as part of the “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.

By 2040, we will have more than one million new people here.

“We’ve got to get people around. That’s what transit will do for us,” she told News 2.

The proposed 26-mile light rail will start at Gallatin Road and stretch from downtown to Briley Parkway. It also includes an underground tunnel underneath Fifth Avenue, as well as rapid buses.

“What you have to think about is what you want Nashville to be. If you do nothing, nothing gets solved,” Mayor Barry said.

The plan will cost 5.2 billion dollars, paid through a half-cent sales tax hike and surcharge on the business, hotel, and rental tax.

“And it is an ask. We are actually going out and asking people to be for this and to be for transit. We do have to have a mechanism to pay for it,” the mayor told News 2.

Barry said she also anticipates there will be state and federal transit dollars to help.

The proposal goes to a public vote on May 1. If it is passed, the mayor said she knows everyone will take advantage of the system.

“This is a multi-mode plan. I think we are always going to have people in Nashville who drive. What we need to do is to get more people into public transportation and that way those drivers who are in those cars will be less frustrated,” Mayor Barry added.

The mayor says the system will help solve other problems, too, like affordable housing.

But she’s also aware of rising costs when the transit plan moves in.

“I think along all of our pikes and corridors, you are going to see that growth come with transit, and we want to make sure we are protecting and not having a lot of displacements. We have a whole team working on the displacement,” she explained.

Mayor Barry also thinks it will help neighborhoods considered to be food deserts.

“We absolutely have food desserts in Nashville, and one of the things transit can help do is help people connect to places where they can get more healthy choices,” she said.

Until then, a public relations team is in place and you should start seeing ads pop up. Mayor Barry is counting down the days.