Murfreesboro ready to use new brine-making machine for winter weather

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County highway workers and Murfreesboro street crews are preparing to work long shifts on Monday to prepare for the upcoming snow.

The entire mid-state is under a Winter Weather Advisory as we expect our second round of snow through the region.

The city has 10,000 gallons of brine ready to be used after purchasing an automatic brine-making machine.

“We wanted to make sure that it was working properly, too, so it did. So far it made plenty of brine, so we’re looking forward to use it and I’m sure we’ll get another opportunity to do that,” said Raymond Hills with the city of Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Schools has already closed for Tuesday. Visit wkrn.com/closings for an updated list.

