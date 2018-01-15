Most Wanted: Columbia police search for suspect shot during robbery attempt

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wanted on a charge of aggravated robbery, 20-year-old Markeno Sanchez Garrett is accused of fleeing from officers while being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a man was driving from Willow Street onto Polk Street back on July 17, 2017 when he said Garrett, who was his passenger, pulled out a gun and tried to rob him.

The victim opened the car door and bailed as Garrett reportedly grabbed on and rolled out of the car with him.

The two fought on the ground until police said Garrett grabbed for his gun, and shots were exchanged between Garrett and his alleged victim.

Garrett was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the 20-year-old left before he could be taken into custody.

“We allowed him to get medical treatment, but when we went to go serve warrants on him, he disappeared,” Joseph Gideon with the Columbia Police Department told News 2.

Gideon said Garrett is believed to be in either Nashville or Maury County, where the sheriff’s office also has two active misdemeanor warrants for him.

“We do want to pick him up. We feel he’s a dangerous person. He did fire shots that went across a residential neighborhood in the middle of last summer, so we certainly need to get this guy,” Gideon said.

Garrett’s criminal history includes charges for theft, drug possession and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs in at 195 pounds. Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.