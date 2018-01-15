Rural Tennessee gets lots of attention in Karl Dean’s gubernatorial campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the former mayor of Nashville, Democrat Karl Dean needs no introduction in Middle Tennessee, so you might expect it’s the rural areas of the state that have gotten a lot of attention during his campaign for governor.

“The issues that I am talking about, which are education, economic opportunity, and healthcare, really go across the board,” Dean told News 2 last week in part of a series of interviews to catch up with the candidates.

He says those issues hit Tennesseans in all parts of the state, whether it be east, west, rural or city.

Dean was asked about what he has learned since becoming the first major candidate of either party to announce his candidacy early last year.

“One of the things I have learned is that rural communities have a hard time keeping teachers because they can make more money teacher in other districts,” he responded. “There are probably some very creative ways to make teaching in rural Tennessee more attractive, whether it’s help on scholarship money or loan forgiveness or things like that.”

Dean said he was “thinking out loud” with those suggestions, but clearly inducements to keep teachers in rural districts would be a major effort from a Dean administration.

So would the controversial expansion of Medicaid using billions of available federal dollars from the Affordable Care Act. The Tennessee General Assembly balked in 2015 at using that money in a proposal called Insure Tennessee from Republican Governor Bill Haslam.

Not approving the use of that money to provide insurance for hundreds of thousands of low-income Tennesseans has been called “a huge mistake” by Dean.

Dean’s argument is thathospitals close without enough patients covered by insurance, and covering more people with Medicaid would keep them open.

“Just last week we have had the 10th hospital in Tennessee close, and those hospital closures occur in rural and small town areas,” he told News 2. “You think of the challenges it brings to those communities. First there is the human level. If your father has a heart attack or you appendicitis, you are that much further from a hospital. So, it’s a safety concern.”

He added, “How do you attract people and business” to your town or area when the hospital closes?

The former Nashville mayor says he also “worries about rural broadband and how that fits into education. It’s nice that the president signed an executive order … but we need to put resources there quickly.”

President Donald Trump said it could happen in six months during his Nashville speech, but Dean responded, “You have to move from vagueness and generalities to putting resources into it.”

It’s clear that Dean knows any path for Democrats to the governor’s office must run through and make many stops in rural Tennessee, an area that was once a strength for the party.