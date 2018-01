NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person with a critical gunshot wound was dropped off at a South Nashville hospital early Monday morning.

The victim was left at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Metro police are working to determine exactly where and what time the crime occurred.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 615-74-CRIME.