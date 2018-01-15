‘Children are innocent’: Neighbors heartbroken after 2 young children shot dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors are shocked and saddened after two young children were shot to death last Friday, allegedly by their own step-brother.

The violence took place last Friday afternoon as sisters Samaii and Sammarre Daniel, ages 5 and 8 respectively, were playing in their front yard.

Arrest documents said Queshan Brooks, 24, arrived to the Jenkins Court home and shot them outside. He’s accused of them entering the house and shooting his step-mother, Darnykka Daniel, 45. She was hit in the hand and face.

“It’s sad, heartbreaking, to the neighborhood here,” said Tangela Rutherford.

Another neighbor, Arthur Knight, told News 2 he heard the gunfire.

“I heard 6 or 7 shots,” he said, noting he then heard the mother scream for help. “The mother was, especially when it began, she hollered, ‘Will someone please call 911?’”

According to paperwork obtained by News 2, the whole thing was caught on tape.

“It’s very sad. Someone comes and assassinates two kids,” said Rutherford.

PREVIOUS: 5-year-old, 8-year-old among victims in triple murder, carjacking in North Nashville

A makeshift memorial blossomed over the weekend. Stuffed animals and balloons line the street.

But what led to the shooting is still not clear to neighbors who knew the family.

Rutherford Told News 2 she doesn’t know the accused shooter, but “the devil was in him. The devil was in him. It is heartbreaking.”

Knight said he is saddened by the violence, saying “I just say it’s a tragedy. Everyone still can’t fathom what set this off. Children are innocent.”

Two other men were also shot during the senseless act after Brooks allegedly carjacked them after the shooting.He’s accused of shooting both the driver and passenger of the car, killing the 70-year-old driver identified as Robert Payne.

The passenger, 52-year-old Patrick Hancock, remains hospitalized.

Brooks now faces three counts of murder, among other charges.

According to police records, Brooks is no stranger to violence. He was reportedly out of jail on bond after he was arrested last August. In that case, he’s accused of beating his girlfriend while carrying a handgun.