Charges may come after disturbance at DCS facility in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a disturbance late Sunday afternoon at a youth facility in Nashville operated by the Department of Children’s Services.

DCS officials said students “started misbehaving” around 5 p.m. at the Gateway to Independence center in Bordeaux. About a dozen were reportedly refusing to follow the staff’s instruction.

According to a press release, some windows were broken and about 5 of the teenagers broke into a counselor’s office that night at 11 p.m.

“ In an abundance of caution, the department requested help from Metro Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Correction,” DCS said.

The TDOT strike force reportedly assembled at 2:30 a.m. and entered the facility. All of the youth returned to their dorm rooms, and four were placed in holding cells where they remained Monday.

No one was injured, “although one staff member reported that she did not feel well afterwards and has gone to visit her doctor,” DCS officials told News 2.

The facility, which houses 45 teens, was calm by mid-morning Monday, officials added.

The agency’s Internal Affairs department is investigating, and it’s possible some youth could face charges.