Already-snowy Hopkinsville prepares for a few more inches

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to see them all from the News 2 app.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A couple inches of snow still lingers in Hopkinsville as they city prepares for even more on Monday.

Flurries started coming down before 4 p.m. as the city anticipates another inch or two into Tuesday morning.

There will be a difference, though. Last week’s snow heavier and easily compacted, perfect for snowmen and snowballs, but this time it’ll be light and fluffy, what they call “powder snow.”

The temperatures are expected to drop as well, with wind chill diving to zero, so the snow that’s already on the ground and the slush that’s already on the streets could freeze over.

Christian County Schools has already closed ahead of Tuesday. Visit wkrn.com/closings for an updated list.

—-

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.