2 shot after argument inside car in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting Metro police say took place inside a car Monday evening.

According to Capt. Christopher Gilder, officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to Chester Avenue in East Nashville.

A man reportedly got into a car with two other men when an argument broke out. The man shot both the others and left the area on a bicycle, which was found nearby.

One victim was shot in the arm while the other had a graze wound to his head. Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.