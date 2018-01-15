2 arrested in 20-year-old’s shooting death in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested two young men Monday in the shooting death of another man in Clarksville.

Jamarcus Edwards, 21, and Prince-Jamal Ligon, 20,both face charges of criminal homicide in the Sunday shooting.

According to police, the two drove to the Independence Place Apartments on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Edwards is accused of being the driver and handing Ligon a gun.

Ligon is accused of then shooting and killing Keondre Jenkins, 20, from inside the car.

The men are being held without bond at the Montgomery County jail.