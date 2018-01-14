Sons of Confederate Veterans take action Against the removal of Confederate Statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The removal of the Confederate statues in Memphis parks has the Sons of Confederate Veterans taking action.

Descendants of Nathan Bedford Forrest joined the Sons of Confederate Veterans in filing a petition with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

It accuses Memphis of violating the state’s Heritage Protection Act and numerous state laws.

The non-profit called “Memphis Greenspace” was also named in the petition.

The non-profit removed three Confederate statues last month hours after buying the parks from the city.