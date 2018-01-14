Police: Nashville pharmacist attacked by man with scissors seeking drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a Nashville pharmacist was attacked by a man with scissors who wanted to know where they kept the Xanax.

According to a Metro Police report, officers were called to the Walgreens near Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane Friday just after 2 p.m.

The pharmacist on duty told police that the suspect, Kenneth Sisco, jumped the counter and lunged at him with scissors. He stated that Sisco asked him ‘where the Xanax was.’

Another pharmacist reportedly jumped in to help in the struggle to subdue Sisco until police arrived.

The police report states that under Miranda, Sisco admitted to the attack.

Police say there is surveillance video of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Sisco is charged with Aggravated Robbery.