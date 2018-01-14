More snow on the way followed by dangerous cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow showers should be moving into the northwestern parts of Middle Tennessee near sunset on Monday, and push southeast across the mid-state through parts of Tuesday. Models differ slightly as to when the snow will taper off, with some showing the snow leaving during the morning hours Tuesday, while others showing it continuing through lunchtime and into the early afternoon.

Our preliminary snow accumulation forecast is calling for around 1″ of snow in Nashville, with up to 2″ in our eastern counties. We will be updating this forecast as warranted.

Travel is expected to become hazardous starting near/after sunset on Monday and lasting through Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as temperatures are expected to rise no higher than the low 20s, and drop to single digits by Wednesday morning.

This may be the coldest air of the season, with single digit lows likely again by Wednesday morning with snow pack on the ground.

Dangerous wind chills are expected, as well. On Tuesday, temperatures will feel like single digits, with wind chills below zero overnight into Wednesday morning.

