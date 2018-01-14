List of Martin Luther King Day events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is approaching and there are several events taking place in Middle Tennessee. Here’s the list.

  • 7:30 a.m. 17th annual fellowship breakfast, Bone, McAllester, Norton PLLC. Location: 221 5th ave N.
  • 10 a.m. community march, Location: Jefferson Street Baptist Church, Nashville
  • 6 p.m. Strong Tower Bible church. King awards and gala. Music, praise, and dance will be part of the program
  • 6 p.m. MTSU candlelight vigil. Location: Tucker theatre
    6:30 p.m. Vanderbilt vigil Location: Langford Auditorium