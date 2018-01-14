La Vergne carjacking, kidnapping suspects arrested

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three suspects wanted for carjacking were arrested in La Vergne Sunday afternoon, according to La Vergne police.

Police were looking for the three men, who they said stole a car Saturday from a Mapco on Waldron Road in Rutherford County.

The owner of the car was inside while his 13-year-old daughter waited in the car. Three men jumped in the car and drove off with the girl still inside, according to a release.

Officers said that a short time later, they forced the girl out of the car by threatening to shoot her.

Police said that with the help of the public, the car was recovered in Nashville.

Authorities said they have the three suspects, 18-year-old Estifanos Kumssa, 20-year-old Demetri Williams, and 18-year-old Jaymees Greer were all charged with carjacking and theft of property over $10,000.

Kumssa is also facing a kidnapping charge and is being held on $125,000 bond. Williams and Greer are being held on $85,000 bond.