Knoxville man charged with killing father

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is being charged with the murder of his father after police arrive at a home in Knoxville and find the victim dead.

On Saturday around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a call at 206 Gayview Drive in Knoxville after someone heard a fight and argument in another apartment.

When they arrive, police say that Joshua Dozier, 24, was inside the home. Joshua Dozier reportedly slammed the door on officers when they arrived.

Officers say they saw the victim, who has been identified as Douglas Dozier, the father of the suspect, lying on the floor inside the home through a window.

When officers knocked on the door again, they say Joshua Dozier opened the door and yelled at them.

Police say the Joshua Dozier was angry with his father and went to his father’s home to confront him. Police say Douglas Dozier was killed during the fight and died from strangulation.

Douglas Dozier worked with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to KPD.

Joshua Dozier, has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.