Overnight fire in Hardin County kills family of 4

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of four perished in a house fire in Hardin County early Sunday morning.

According to Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin, 35-year old Jamie Franks, 37-year old Robyn Franks and their children 9-year old Brody and 3-year old Josie died in the fire.

The fire was called in by a neighbor of the home on Highway 203 around 1:20 a.m.

While authorities say they arrived within minutes, the fire was already pouring out of all windows.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Chief Martin.

All family members were located in two different bedrooms and the Chief says they were probably sleeping when the fire broke out.

Firefighters tell News 2 they are not sure if there were any working smoke alarms.

Jamie leaves behind two other children, who were with their mother.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with funeral expenses and anything left over will go to the surviving children.