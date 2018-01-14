Fire destroys home of Trigg County, Ky. Rescue Squad member

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The home of a Trigg County Rescue Squad member was destroyed Saturday in a fire.

The rescue squad posted to its Facebook page to request prayers and help for Steve Skinner and his family.

“Steve is an amazing guy who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone,” the post said. “He had just returned home after being out all night serving our community.”

The social media post mentions that clothing donations are being accepted for an adult male, an adult female, and a female child.

Monetary donations are being collected at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Investigators have not released details about the house fire.