Conklin tears ACL, will require surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a loss last night to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional game, the news gets worse for Titans All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin.

After leaving the game in the first quarter last night head coach Mike Mularkey announced Sunday that Conklin had torn his ACL and would require surgery.

Mularkey said “he will have surgery in the next few weeks, he should be, he will possibly be a PUP candidate when we get through training camp just based on the timing of the injury which is unfortunate.”

Conklin was not the only injury the Titans had last night as rookie tight end Jonnu Smith tore his MCL but should be fine in six weeks.