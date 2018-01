NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police said they are investigationg a homicide.

According to a release, police were called to the 3100 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. a little after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officers said they arrived to find a man outside on the ground who had a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Police are still processing and investigating the crime scene.

The victim’s identity and the suspect description has not been released at this time.