Another round of Winter Weather headed to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arctic cold front will push into southern Kentucky and Tennessee late Monday afternoon and evening ushering in another round of frigid temperatures.

Temperatures on MLK Day will warm to the low to mid 40s ahead of the front, then drop dramatically after it passes into the 30s and even the upper 20s during the evening. A round of snow will accompany the passage of the front Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Currently there are Winter Weather Advisories out across southern Kentucky.

Advisories are expected to be issued across middle Tennessee by Monday morning. The onset of the snow looks to be late afternoon across southern Kentucky, to early evening in Nashville, to overnight across southern counties.

A general one to perhaps as much as two inches of powdery snow will accumulate causing dangerous road conditions. Look for lesser amounts across southern areas and perhaps a bit more on the Cumberland Plateau.

Cold, arctic air will surge in behind the snow Monday night and Tuesday with temperatures barely reaching the low 20s Tuesday afternoon with wind chills in the single digits.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the single numbers by Wednesday morning with wind chills below zero at times.

Wednesday, despite any sunshine, will still be cold with highs again in the low 20s. Finally, Thursday and Friday, temperatures will start to warm. Always get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

