VIDEO: Titans fans tailgate before game in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRN) – The journey was long, but many Titans fans showed up Saturday afternoon to cheer on their favorite team.

There were fans from Ireland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and of course Tennessee. All hoping the Titans would get a big win.

So far one thing has been clear as the Titans have continued their playoff run, these fans love this team.

No one picked the Titans to beat the Chiefs, but it happened and all the fans News 2 spoke with say they made the trip because they think the titans can win.