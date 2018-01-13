Titans fall to Patriots 35-14, eliminated from playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRN) – After a huge second half comeback against the Chiefs in the wild card round last week, the Titans fall to the New England Patriots 35-7 in Foxborough.

Marcus Mariota went 22 for 37 with 254 yards and two touchdown.

The Titans had a hard time getting the ground game going, with Mariota also leading the team in rushing with 31 yards on three carries. Derrick Henry ran for 24 yards on 11 carries.

Eric Decker led the team in receiving with six catches for 85 yards. Rookie Corey Davis had five receptions for 63 yards with two touchdowns.

The offensive lined struggled, especially after losing tackle Jack Conklin to a knee injury, allowing eight sacks.

Penalties were a problem for the Titans. They were called for nine penalties costing them 57 yards, though some of those calls were controversial and led to 14 points for New England.

The Titans offense also struggled on third down, only converting three third downs on 10 tries.