CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of roadway in Cannon County has reopened Saturday morning after a Tennessee Department of Transportation truck overturned.

According to Cannon County Emergency Management, the TDOT truck overturned Friday night in the 3500 block of Short Mountain Road.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route, as crews worked to clean up the resulting spill.

After several hours, the spill was cleared and the roadway reopened to traffic.