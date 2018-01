NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation says full crews were out treating roads early Saturday morning.

In Nashville, many interstate areas were looking good, but TDOT warned that drivers could still encounter dangerous icy patches and that many ramps were still slick.

Saturday crews planned to continue working on secondary routes.

Click here to check the latest road conditions in Tennessee

NOTE: Local agencies handle are responsible for clearing non-TDOT roads.