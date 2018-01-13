Portland homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man suspected of murdering a woman in Portland, Tennessee has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Allen County, Kentucky.

Portland police had been searching for Jason D. Whittemore, 39, on a charge of first-degree murder after family members discovered Miranda Whittemore, 33, dead inside her home Thursday on Smith Road.

Investigators said Friday that Jason D. Whittemore attempted to enter several homes in Allen County, Kentucky.

When deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Whittemore’s location, police said Whittemore showed a weapon toward the deputies.

The deputies fired at Whittemore, killing him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.