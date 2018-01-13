Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, January 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are taking on the Patriots in New England tonight.

Those of us who didn’t make the trip, we need you at the official watch party in Downtown Nashville at “The George Jones” Museum on the rooftop.

It starts at 4 p.m. and the game kicks of just after 7 p.m.

The Jersey Boys show is still in town at TPAC. There are two shows Saturday – one at 2 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50.

And at the Nashville Fairgrounds it’s the HBAMT Home Show.

I know it’s hard to think about gardening in January but this is definitely the place to get some expert tips to prepare for Spring.

It’s $8 to get in the building. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday .