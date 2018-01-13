Most Wanted fugitive captured Saturday at Maryville vacant home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list Friday was taken in to custody early Saturday.

31-year old Ronnie Lucas Wilson was captured in Maryville at a vacant home.

Wilson was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a police officer.

On January 11th, a Knoxville police officer pulled over Wilson’s vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. Police say that’s when Wilson got out of the car and began shooting at the officer, striking him at least one time.

Early Saturday morning, authorities received information that Wilson was at a vacant home on Calderwood Highway in Maryville, according to the TBI.

Police say Wilson tried to flee the home by jumping out a window, but was immediately captured with the help of deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Knoxville Police Department, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.