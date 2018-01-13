Ice remains on some Tennessee roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While many roads have been cleared since Friday’s snowfall, law enforcement officials say some roadways are still very slick.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed Lylewood Road near the Woodlawn community for part of Saturday due to slick conditions and multiple crashes. Pictures show several vehicles that slid off the road due to icy conditions.

Lylewood Road was reopened as of Saturday night, however the department said drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile in Wilson County, Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler took to the roads while filming a Facebook Live to show that roads there had largely been cleared and were dry.

TDOT said interstates were mostly dry, but crews were slowly trying to plow and salt secondary roads Saturday.

Metro Public Works trucks were also deployed again Saturday to plow and salt back roads.

TEMA ended its State of Emergency Saturday afternoon, but warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible.