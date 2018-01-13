50th Anniversary of Johnny Cash prison concert

On January 13, 1968, Johnny Cash recorded two live concerts at Folsom Prison that would become the legendary album “At Folsom Prison.”

At Folsom Prison is a live album released on Columbia Records in May 1968.

After his 1955 song “Folsom Prison Blues”, Cash had been interested in recording a performance at a prison.

Backed by June Carter, Carl Perkins and the Tennessee Three, Cash performed two shows at Folsom State Prison in California on January 13, 1968.

The resulting album consisted of fifteen tracks from the first show and two tracks from the second.

The album reached number one on the country charts and was in the top 15 of the national album chart.

At Nashville’s Johnny Cash Museum you can see items from Folsom Prison, rehearsal tapes, handwritten lyrics, and more artifacts from these famous performances.