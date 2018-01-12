Woman wakes to find armed, masked man in Antioch motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman woke up to find a masked man with a gun inside her room at an Antioch motel early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the InTown Suites located at 1621 Bell Road.

Metro police said the victim was sleeping when she awoke to find a man wearing a black ski mask and blue jeans in her room.

The victim told officers the man had a handgun and told her to go to the bathroom and not come out, according to Metro police.

The gunman took two PlayStation 4 game consoles from the room.

After a minute or so, the gunman left the room and the victim exited the bathroom and called police.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.